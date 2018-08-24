  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Fast Food, Hercules

HERCULES (CBS SF) – A dispute stemming from an out-of-service ice cream machine at a fast food restaurant in Hercules escalated into a food-throwing incident Wednesday and an assault citation for the manager.

Around 2:10 p.m., a female customer ordering food at the drive-through of a restaurant in the 800 block of Willow Avenue got in an argument with the manager about the disabled ice cream machine, police said.

The manager allegedly threw a bag of food at the woman’s face. The woman then tried to take a cell phone photo of the manager, which upset the manager further, police said. The manager then threatened to keep the woman’s credit card if she didn’t delete the photo.

Officers arrived on the scene, the manager admitted the assault, police said, and was cited and released.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s