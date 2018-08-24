HERCULES (CBS SF) – A dispute stemming from an out-of-service ice cream machine at a fast food restaurant in Hercules escalated into a food-throwing incident Wednesday and an assault citation for the manager.

Around 2:10 p.m., a female customer ordering food at the drive-through of a restaurant in the 800 block of Willow Avenue got in an argument with the manager about the disabled ice cream machine, police said.

The manager allegedly threw a bag of food at the woman’s face. The woman then tried to take a cell phone photo of the manager, which upset the manager further, police said. The manager then threatened to keep the woman’s credit card if she didn’t delete the photo.

Officers arrived on the scene, the manager admitted the assault, police said, and was cited and released.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.