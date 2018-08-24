Students are evacuated from Armijo High School in Fairfield on Friday. (Via CBS Sacramento)

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old has died and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Armijo High School on Friday.

Two juvenile suspects were arrested in the shooting. One of them was found in the school gym.

Just after 5 p.m. several people called to report a possible shooting in the area of Bell Avenue and Washington Street, about a block from Armijo High School.

Police said two groups exchanged gunfire in the area. Two people were shot and two suspects were seen fleeing the area.

Police said Armijo High School was locked down. The school was still closed as of 7:17 p.m. as police investigated the shooting.

Police said the threat to the community is over.

