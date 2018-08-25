  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:30 PMThe 5th Quarter
    5:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    8:00 PMKPIX 5 News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:#MeToo, #metoo movement, Black Rock City, Black Rock Desert, Burning Man, Counterculture, Sexual Misconduct

RENO (AP) — The #MeToo movement is making its way to Burning Man.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports organizers are reminding attendees that just because the counter-culture festival in the Nevada desert is known for occasional nudity and kinky landmarks like the “Orgy Dome,” it doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all when it comes to touching or non-consensual sex.

Burning Man spokesman Jim Graham says the festival’s on-site Sexual Assault Services department receives five and 20 reports of alleged sexual assault each year.

The organization is doing more to educate participants about consent, what it means and what it applies to.

This year, ticket holders received an e-mail reminding them that consent is needed not just for sex but for any kind of touching, gifting (including food and drink) and also photography.

© Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s