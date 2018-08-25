  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Some commuters planning to use BART Saturday evening should find alternate transportation.

BART is reporting a major delay at the San Bruno station in both directions, toward SFO and Millbrae and toward downtown San Francisco and East Bay stations, due to an obstruction on the track.

According to a Tweet, the issue involves “downed coverboards.”

BART says a response team is en route to clear them, but there is no time reported for when trains could be rolling again.

