SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A new hospital near the city’s Mission District opened its doors Saturday morning and began moving-in patients.

The new seven-floor, 120-bed Mission Bernal campus hospital at Cesar Chavez and Valencia Street, will serve acute care, clinical and administrative purposes, according to officials with the Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center.

The new hospital replaces St. Luke’s Hospital, which was at the same location and closed in October 2017.

Its closure was part of a planned transition ahead of the completion of the Mission Bernal campus. CPMC is also building a new 274-bed facility at Van Ness Avenue and Geary.

“The new Sutter Health CPMC Mission Bernal Campus is a state of the art facility that will serve San Francisco for generations to come,”

Mayor London Breed said in a statement, Friday: “The grand opening today is a culmination of years of collaborative work between the city, CPMC and the community to ensure that we provide quality healthcare for all of our diverse communities.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning.

