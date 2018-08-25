OAKLAND (KPIX) – When it comes to high school sports, experts agree the benefits are boundless. Yet, a huge budget deficit is forcing Oakland Unified School District to cut 10 high school team sports and girls will bear the brunt.

That’s half the sports played in the district’s high schools, including wrestling, tennis, golf, swimming, and girls’ lacrosse.

The cuts will not affect football, baseball and basketball.

“To take the sports that affect the fewest number of people relative to the other sports. So this is half the sports, but it affects about 20% of the total number of students who participated in them last year,” says John Sasaki, spokesperson for Oakland Unified.

The San Francisco Chronicle points out the cuts unfairly affect more girls than boys – 347 female athletes to 183 male athletes.

Seventh grade teacher Audrey Arthur coaches girls volleyball at Roosevelt Middle School. Her program is not affected.

“Every time our girls step out on to any court, they’re also battling some gender stereotypes,” says Arthur. “So it takes bravery just to get out on a court as a girl. So those numbers may not be as great, but impact is the same.”

The cuts will save the district half a million dollars.

“It is difficult because you have to think about the students who are affected by it,” says Josue Chavez, a sophomore at Life Academy.

“When it comes to cutting budgets, we’re doing everything we can to keep the cuts and reductions away from the classroom,” says Sasaki.

The District will try to convince companies to donate money to bring the programs back.