PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Saturday after police found him sleeping in a car stopped at a Petaluma intersection, authorities said.

The engine was still running and in drive, at the intersection of North McDowell Boulevard and East Washington Street, when officers found Jason Toft, 30, asleep in the driver’s seat, police said in a release.

Officers awakened Toft and removed him from the vehicle without incident. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Toft, a Petaluma resident, was booked at Sonoma County Jail.

