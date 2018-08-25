  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMCBS Sports' College Football Preview Show
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PM49ers Pre-game Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, DUI, Petaluma Police, Sonoma County Jail

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested early Saturday after police found him sleeping in a car stopped at a Petaluma intersection, authorities said.

The engine was still running and in drive, at the intersection of North McDowell Boulevard and East Washington Street, when officers found Jason Toft, 30, asleep in the driver’s seat, police said in a release.

Officers awakened Toft and removed him from the vehicle without incident. He was found to have a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, police said.

Toft, a Petaluma resident, was booked at Sonoma County Jail.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s