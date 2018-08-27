MORGAN HILL (KPIX 5) — Investigators in Santa Clara County on Monday arrested a man in connection with nearly a dozen cattle found dead near Henry Coe State Park outside of Morgan Hill back in June.

The suspect, 54-year-old Fremont resident Marc Belluomini, was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

Authorities did not offer any details on how Belluomini ended up being taken into custody, but confirmed he was arrested on 11 counts of animal abuse, two counts of illegal cattle driving and one count of brandishing a weapon.

Belluomini was being held on $200,000 bail.

During the initial investigation in June, authorities said they believed the cattle paid the price for a dispute over ranch land and the killer tried to bury the evidence.

The sheriff’s office says the cattle were discovered in a shallow grave on the land of a Morgan Hill ranch on June 14 and may have gone undetected for several weeks on what became an expanding crime scene.

Initially, nine dead cattle were found, but Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith confirmed on June 15 the number had grown to 11.

Investigators said the cattle’s deaths may be tied to a dispute between the property owner and ranchers with grazing rights on the land.