LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Two earthquakes in the area of the Southern California town of La Verne Tuesday night rattled the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter for the two temblors — one a magnitude 4.4 that struck at 7:33 p.m. and a second magnitude 3.4 quake less than a minute later — was approximately 2.7 miles north of La Verne.

The quakes were also felt at police headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of damage in Los Angeles or La Verne, police in both cities said.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor said the department had received no reports of damage or injuries.

No damage or injuries were reported in Pasadena, police there said.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said the quake should not be expected to have done damage to structures.

Jones said the quake was not on the Sierra Madre fault, one of the largest in the region, but on an ancillary structure.