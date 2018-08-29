  • KPIX 5On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —It was an alarming discovery for Sacramento County Probation Department officers. A man on probation for illegally possessing weapons, caught with a 3D printed gun inside his home, according to a CBS13 report.

The Sacramento County Probation Department released a photo of the 3D printed plastic gun allegedly discovered inside the living room George Vang. Vang is on probation for illegally possessing firearms.

As threatening as it looks, Vang’s 3D printed gun is not functional. The probation department reports Vang told officers he gave up finishing it because he said it became too difficult.

For people who live near Vang, it is still concerning.

“It looks very very very very serious,” said Pattee Bluford.

Bluford lives in the same Sacramento street where Vang allegedly printed the 3D weapon.

“It just scares me because I sit out here in my garage to relax, and to know someone is around here making guns and can hurt these babies around here playing is shocking,” Bluford said.

The Sacramento County Probation Department issued a statement reading, “The ability for a criminal or gang member to easily access and create a fully functioning firearm is alarming. These 3D weapons, known as ‘Ghost guns,’ are untraceable, potentially lethal, and available to anyone without a license.”

Some 3D printed gun laws are emerging, and federal law bans guns that can’t be discovered by metal detectors, but the current language does not strictly cover plastic 3D printed gun technology.

Additionally, a legal battle over posting blueprints for plastic weapons is making its way through federal courts.

“I’m really in shock that it’s in this neighborhood,” Bluford said.

Now this Sacramento County Probation Department discovery is raising concerns in Sacramento.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Probation Department said they arrested Vang on a probation violation because they found drugs on him. Officers say they could not arrest him for possessing the 3D gun because it was not functional.

