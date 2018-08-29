BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A report of a person with a gun on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley turned out to be a false alarm, police reported.

UC Berkeley police said the person with a gun appeared to be a private armored guard “with legitimate business on campus.”

Martin Luther King and Cesar Chavez Buildings had been placed on lockdown following the initial reports. The buildings border Lower Sproul Plaza near Bancroft Way and Telegraph Ave.

