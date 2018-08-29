SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police in San Jose on Wednesday arrested a middle school teacher in connection with a February robbery and found him in possession of a firearm at the school where he worked when he was taken into custody.

Police said that the suspect, 35-year-old San Jose resident Charles So, was arrested on the campus of Chaboya Middle School located at 3276 Cortona Drive in San Jose in connection with a strong-arm robbery that happened on February 21 of this year.

So is employed by the school as a full-time teacher, police said. When he was taken into custody, officers found So was in possession of a loaded handgun in a satchel that he had in his classroom.

So was arrested for a February 21 incident where San Jose police officers responded to a call for help at 88 S. 4th Street in San Jose at around 2 p.m.

Initial investigation revealed that a road rage incident had led to a strong-arm robbery where the suspect battered the adult male victim and forcibly took the victims cell phone.

An investigation by detectives eventually lead police to identify So as the suspect in the case, leading detectives to obtain a warrant for his arrest that was executed on Wednesday.

So will be booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for felony robbery and possession of a firearm at a school, which is also a felony.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Ray Vaughn of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” on the San Jose Police Department website. Anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.