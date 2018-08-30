(CBS SF) — A light earthquake struck along the north shore of Lake Tahoe Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.8 and struck at 3:08 p.m. local time about seven miles south-southeast of Truckee, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake had a depth of 0.43 miles and was felt widely across the Lake Tahoe area.

A preliminary report indicated the quake had a magnitude of 4.1 before it was downgraded.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.