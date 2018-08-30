SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in the South Bay have arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of a San Jose State University student last week who was allegedly forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATMs by the assailant, authorities said.

On Wednesday, August 22, at approximately 2:40 PM, San Jose police received a call about a robbery at San Salvador Street at S. 6th Street. Arriving officers found an adult male victim who reported being robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect who make the victim walk to various ATM machines in the area and withdraw money.

The suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before releasing the victim unharmed.

Robbery detectives investigated the case and identified 20-year-old San Jose resident Solomon Bell as the person responsible for the robbery and kidnapping. Detectives obtained a warrant for Bell’s arrest.

On August 29, 2018, the San Jose Police Department’s Covert Response Unit took Bell into custody in San Jose. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on felony robbery and kidnapping charges.

Anyone with information on this case or similar incidents urged to contact Detective Gerardo Silva of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.