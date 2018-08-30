PLESANT HILL (KPIX 5) – A quiet neighborhood in Pleasant Hill awoke to discover a section of a massive oak tree fell and crushed several vehicles early Thursday morning.

Residents living on the 100 block of Hardy Circle said the branches fell around 12:30 a.m. The tree, nicknamed “Emma” is reportedly more than 300 years old.

The tree was located in front of Audra Cudd’s home. “As you can see, no rain, perfect conditions, no wind,” Cudd told KPIX 5.

“It just made a sudden crack, like someone hit a baseball with a wooden bat, that kind of sound, and then a big slam. You heard it hit the ground,” the homeowner went on to say.

Cudd is concerned the section of the tree still standing could collapse onto her home. She told KPIX 5 that she plans to bring in an arborist to inspect the oak.

City crews cleared the street, but crews have yet to clear the branches and crushed cars Thursday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.