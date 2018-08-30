  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Oak, Pleasant Hill, Tree Collapse, Tree Falls

PLESANT HILL (KPIX 5) – A quiet neighborhood in Pleasant Hill awoke to discover a section of a massive oak tree fell and crushed several vehicles early Thursday morning.

Residents living on the 100 block of Hardy Circle said the branches fell around 12:30 a.m. The tree, nicknamed “Emma” is reportedly more than 300 years old.

A pickup was crushed after a section of an oak tree nicknamed "Emma" fell in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood on August 30, 2018. (CBS)

A pickup was crushed after a section of an oak tree nicknamed “Emma” fell in a Pleasant Hill neighborhood on August 30, 2018. (CBS)

The tree was located in front of Audra Cudd’s home. “As you can see, no rain, perfect conditions, no wind,” Cudd told KPIX 5.

“It just made a sudden crack, like someone hit a baseball with a wooden bat, that kind of sound, and then a big slam. You heard it hit the ground,” the homeowner went on to say.

• ALSO READ: North Beach Neighbors Angry After Contractor Damages Trees In Park

Cudd is concerned the section of the tree still standing could collapse onto her home. She told KPIX 5 that she plans to bring in an arborist to inspect the oak.

City crews cleared the street, but crews have yet to clear the branches and crushed cars Thursday morning.

There were no reports of injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s