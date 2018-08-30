SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A man was wounded and all lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in East San Jose were closed following a freeway shooting early Thursday morning.

Authorities told KPIX 5 that the driver was shot while driving on the freeway around 3 a.m. The victim pulled into a nearby convenience store off the freeway, where police were contacted.

“We responded, located the victim, who was the driver in this incident. He was struck once,” said Officer Ross Lee of the California Highway Patrol. “The information that we had at that time was that the shooting occurred somewhere on the northbound lanes of 680, between McKee and Berryessa.”

The CHP shut down all northbound lanes of the freeway around 4:30 a.m., as they looked for shell casings and other evidence in the shooting. Around 6:15 a.m., the closure was lifted.

The victim was alert and talking to police. He was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

Police have not released information about potential suspects or vehicles linked to the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.