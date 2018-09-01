  • KPIX 5On Air

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — An earthquake measuring 3.8 shook the area around the Geysers on Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake shook at 8:45 a.m. about 4 miles northwest of the Geysers, at a depth of just under a mile along the Collayomi fault zone, the USGS reported.

No damages have been reported.

The was followed by four small shakers over the next 15 minutes, measuring between 1.1 and 2.2.

