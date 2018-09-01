OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Khalil Mack era with the Raiders appears to have come to an end with numerous reports Saturday of a deal with the Chicago to send the disgruntled linebacker to the Bears for at least two first round draft picks.

Mack has been locked into a contract dispute with the Raiders that has resulted in the star linebacker skipping off-season training and the pre-season camp.

His Raiders teammates took to social media Saturday.

This is the sucky part of this business… Mornings like this, but we have a season to play and games to win!! #RaiderNation we feel your pain trust me but we need you next Monday night! 💀 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) September 1, 2018

What a shock. Now move on and win.. time to beat the Rams!! — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 1, 2018

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Mack would be the fourth player to get traded after winning a Defensive Player of the Year award, along with Jason Taylor (traded in 2008), Pat Swilling (1993) and Keith Millard (1992).

CBS Sports said the Raiders were reportedly looking to land at least two future first-round picks in exchange for the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year and that appears to be exactly what they’ll be getting in return. According to NFL.com, the Bears have agreed to send two first-round picks plus some additional unspecified compensation.

Since the Bears only have one first-round pick in 2019, this likely means they just traded away their top pick in both 2019 and 2020.

The Bears, reportedly, were given permission to start negotiating a contract with Mack on Friday and have been working hard to hammer something out.