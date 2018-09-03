SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people and a dog were displaced in a fire Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood, fire officials said.

The one-alarm fire was reported at 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Cabrillo Street.

Flames burned the first and second floors of a two-story residential building.

Fire officials said the fire was contained at 4:32 p.m. No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation. The displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross and city employees.

