  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMSalvation
    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:1-Alarm fire, Displaced Residents, Outer Richmond, SFFD
(SFFD Photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people and a dog were displaced in a fire Monday afternoon in San Francisco’s Outer Richmond neighborhood, fire officials said.

The one-alarm fire was reported at 4:01 p.m. in the 3300 block of Cabrillo Street.

Flames burned the first and second floors of a two-story residential building.

Fire officials said the fire was contained at 4:32 p.m. No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation. The displaced residents are receiving help from the American Red Cross and city employees.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s