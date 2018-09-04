LOS ALTOS (CBS SF) — A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Tesla automobile from a Los Altos home early Tuesday morning, Santa Clara County sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responded to a residential burglary in unincorporated Los Altos at 5:10 a.m. and learned that several items had been stolen, one of them being a silver 2017 Tesla Model X.

The vehicle was located on southbound Interstate Highway 280 and deputies began pursuing the suspect, Eric Vargas-Bonilla.

Deputies said the chase ended with a crash at Delmas Avenue and West Santa Clara Street when Vargas-Bonilla lost control of the car, which stuck a pole.

The suspect then fled from the vehicle, but was located at 6:11 a.m. after officers set up a perimeter and used police canines.

Sheriff’s officials are still investigating the crash and the burglary.

