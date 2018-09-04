SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – San Francisco’s sinking skyscraper has a new problem. A now one of the Millennium Tower’s windows on the 36th floor has cracked.

According to the city’s Department of Building Inspection spokesman Bill Strawn, the crack appeared over the Labor Day weekend. When inspectors tried to get into the high-rise to take a closer look Tuesday, they were not able to get in and see the window.

Strawn says the city has issued a correction notice, giving the building engineers 72 hours to provide a report to the city explaining what happened.

“When that window at the 36th floor cracked, it was heard throughout the building on a number of floors,” said SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

Supervisor Peskin has been holding hearings about the Millennium Tower since it became clear that the 58-story building has major structural problems. The skyscraper has sunk about a foot and a half into the ground, so far. It is tilting more than a foot.

As to whether the broken window is related to the sinking or “settling” as the engineers call it, is not clear because inspectors have not been allowed in to see the broken glass up close.

Peskin says it is still a danger to the public.

“These window systems are designed to withstand hurricanes,” he said. “And if it cracks and falls on the ground, people could be injured, if not killed.”