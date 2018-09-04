WATCH:Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Filed Under:I-880, lumber truck, Oakland, Overturned

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A lumber truck overturned on an Interstate Highway 880 on-ramp in Oakland late Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on the 98th Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 880.

CHP Officer Herman Baza said the truck, carrying an estimated 16,000 pounds of lumber, overturned on the off-ramp.

Some oil spilled on the roadway and Caltrans crews were en route early this afternoon to clean it up, Baza said.

The driver of the truck, the lone vehicle involved in the crash, had complaints of pain but was not seriously injured, according to Baza.

The on-ramp remains closed and there is no estimate yet for when it will reopen, he said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s