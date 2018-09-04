OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A lumber truck overturned on an Interstate Highway 880 on-ramp in Oakland late Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported shortly before noon on the 98th Avenue on-ramp to southbound Highway 880.

CHP Officer Herman Baza said the truck, carrying an estimated 16,000 pounds of lumber, overturned on the off-ramp.

Some oil spilled on the roadway and Caltrans crews were en route early this afternoon to clean it up, Baza said.

The driver of the truck, the lone vehicle involved in the crash, had complaints of pain but was not seriously injured, according to Baza.

The on-ramp remains closed and there is no estimate yet for when it will reopen, he said.

