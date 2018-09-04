SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) — A canine member of the San Ramon Police Department is getting a lot of TLC these days from his human partner as the dog battles canine cancer.

Hector, one of the San Ramon Police Department’s three K-9 dogs, is off-duty these days.

The seven-year-old Sable German Shepherd has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy treatments every three weeks.

Hector has been diagnosed with Hemangiosarcoma cancer, a malignant tumor of blood vessel cells that is a common form of canine cancer.

“Ultimately, they’ve said it’s a death sentence,” said Officer Allen Molien, Hector’s handler for the past eight years.

Molien said living with his partner’s cancer has been “a learning curve” while taking him out on patrol. The two have bonded and saved each others’ lives over the years.

“I get home and I walk toward my room, he follows me, clears the room and then he sleeps at the foot of my bed,” said a chuckling Molien.

Hector still rides patrol with Officer Molien, but he no longer walks on the streets. He stays inside the squad car and doesn’t chase suspects anymore.

Hector is a trained police dog with the heart of a warrior, but he also has a soft side. At home, one of his best friends is the family cat. Hector is also a gentle favorite of local kids, and he still has the heart of a protector.

“I hope that things are going to go in the right direction for him, so that I have at least more days with him before uh…he…you know…he decides to move on,” said Molien.

Hector will soon start his third round of dog chemo therapy, even if the odds aren’t in his favor.