PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — A man was killed and two women injured when a small plane crashed into the San Francisco Bay near the Palo Alto airport Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The crash took place at around 11 a.m. about 40 feet offshore of the airport. The plane settled in a few feet of water, the wings above the water.

AIRCRAFT CRASH UPDATE: 3 victims (1 deceased, 2 being prepared for transport to Stanford Trauma Center) — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Mooney M20 crashed while the pilot was executing a go-around at Palo Alto Airport around 11:10 a.m. The plane came to rest in a pond about 1/4 mile off the departure end of Runway 13.

Palo Alto Deputy Fire Chief Geo Blackshire described one woman as “walking wounded.” The other had to be pulled from the aircraft. Both women were taken to Stanford Hospital with serious injuries.

UPDATE: Crews are providing medical care and packaging patients for rescue. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) September 4, 2018

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.