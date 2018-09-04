SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the beating death of a man in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, police said.

Sylvester Guard of San Francisco was arrested Sunday in the Tenderloin on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter.

Guard is accused of assaulting the victim, a 66-year-old man, with his fists in the 700 block of O’Farrell Street at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately released by the medical examiner’s office.

The case remained under investigation and no further details are available.