ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Three attempted sexual assaults in and around Alameda’s popular Robert Crown Beach has residents living in the area on edge as police searched for the suspect Wednesday.

East Bay Regional Park police said the latest incident took place on Tuesday. A suspect — described as an African-American male, 20-25 years old, with curly hair and standing 5-foot-6 — approached a woman and attempted to assault her.

A similar incident took place in the same location on Robert Crown beach on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Alameda Police Department had an attempted sexual assault reported to them on August 6th in the vicinity of the park. Each of these incidents had a similar suspect description.

If you have any information related to any of these incidents please call the East Bay Regional Park District Police Department Tip Line: (510) 690 6549.