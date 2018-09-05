MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — A man and woman from Southern California were arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of assaulting an Uber driver and stealing her car in an unincorporated area near Sausalito, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

The couple, identified as Tyson Rocco Pelanconi, 53, of Burbank, and Brenda Carlier, 44, of Van Nuys, had been drinking at the No Name Bar in downtown Sausalito around 2 a.m. when they called for an Uber ride to get them to a hotel in San Francisco, sheriff’s officials said.

While in the car, the female passenger allegedly began to assault the driver by pulling her hair and ears. The frightened driver pulled over in an unincorporated area and got out of the car with her purse.

The male passenger allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat, and the couple drove away. San Francisco police helped sheriff’s deputies locate the suspects at a hotel in San Francisco, where they were arrested at 6:11 a.m. Tuesday and were booked at the Marin County Jail on suspicion of carjacking. Bail for each was set at $150,000.

