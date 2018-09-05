WATCH:Confirmation Hearing For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Filed Under:Eric Raptosh, Lake Tahoe, Plane crash, San Jose, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, Small plane crash

SAN JOSE (AP) — Doctors say a Northern California man who in July survived a small plane crash with a broken neck and extensive brain and spinal cord damage has made a “miraculous” recovery and is ready to leave the hospital.

Eric Raptosh, of Truckee, was flying with his husband, Peter Jackson, and their pilot, Kenneth Whitall-Scherfee, when the single-engine plane crashed near Lake Tahoe, killing Jackson and Whitall-Scherfee.

Officials said the Navion-B aircraft’s pilot reported engine problems and was trying to return to the Truckee-Tahoe Airport when the crash occurred shortly after takeoff.

Scene of fatal plane crash near Lake Tahoe on July 17, 2018. (Placer County Sheriff)

Scene of fatal plane crash near Lake Tahoe on July 17, 2018. (Placer County Sheriff)

Raptosh was admitted to the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose with a broken neck, broken ribs, a broken leg, and extensive brain, and spinal cord damage.

Doctors say he will leave the hospital Thursday after an intensive and “miraculous” recovery.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s