RIO VISTA (CBS SF) — The Rio Vista Bridge on Highway 12 near Antioch will be closed Friday morning and afternoon while crews lift equipment onto towers, Caltrans reported.

The bridge closure will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and there will be an additional overnight closure from 4 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.

Caltrans said the mechanism that raises and lowers the bridge was damaged on Aug. 9, and crews are conducting additional repairs until the gear box is returned from its manufacturer.

The highway will also be closed in eastbound and westbound directions between Highway 160 and Interstate 5 from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday as the Bouldin Island Rehabilitation Project is completed.

Caltrans advised drivers to take a different route between Sacramento and Solano counties and expect delays due to the detour on Highway 5 and Interstate 80.

The recommended detours for travel to and from Sacramento County are Highway 113, Highway 80 and Interstate 680, Caltrans officials said.

