SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – City crews began lowering parking meters that were placed too tall for shorter drivers to use properly, following a KPIX 5 report.
On Thursday, reporter Len Ramirez found workers shaving down several poles holding the meters. San Jose officials initially told KPIX 5 earlier this week that the work would not be done until next summer.
The city recently replaced hundreds of meters with smart meters that accept credit cards and smartphone payments, but nearly 100 were above the 5-foot height limit set by officials. Adding to the challenge for shorter drivers were displays that were angled up.
“It’s almost eye level for me,” said Traci Hess, who stands 5’2.” “But because it’s angled up I still really need to really go high up. And it’s kind of embarrassing to have to stand on my tip toes in order to pay the meter…If you’re a first time user, you really want to be able to read the instructions and see what it’s telling you to do.”
Sandy Bogner, who stands an even 5-feet tall, said she couldn’t even see the display on her tip-toes.
“I wouldn’t be able to put my money in the meter and I would have gotten a ticket,” she told KPIX 5.
Crews planned to shorten several meters to the correct height Thursday, but it was not immediately clear when all 99 affected meters would be fixed.
