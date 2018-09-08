SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A climate action march Saturday in San Francisco drew about 30,000 people and sent a message to Gov. Jerry Brown in advance of the upcoming Global Climate Action Summit, organizers said.
The marchers left the Embarcadero Plaza at 11 a.m., marching to the Civic Center, demanding an end to the global climate crisis, according to Antonio Diaz, organizational director of People Organizing to Demand Environmental and Economic Rights.
Marchers banged drums, played instruments, chanted and sang. When they reached the Civic Center area, the coalition of about 50 organizations did street painting, Diaz said Saturday afternoon.
The paintings depict trees, suns and other symbols of climate justice, he said. The participants in the march belong to a variety of environmental, labor and faith organizations.
“We wanted to lift up peoples’ voices before the Global Climate Action Summit,” Diaz said.
The summit is scheduled to take place Sept. 12-14 at the Moscone Center, spearheaded by the governor and the United Nations.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
For the Radiative Green House Effect to function as advertised, i.e. warming the surface of the earth by 33 C, that surface must radiate as an ideal black body.
But non-radiative heat transfer processes, i.e. conduction, convection, advection, latent/evaporation/condensation, of the contiguous atmospheric molecules render such ideal BB emission impossible.
Trenberth says the ocean’s emissivity is 0.97. The turbulent non-radiative heat transfer processes are responsible for most of the heat movement from ocean to air and LWIR emissivity is more like 0.16.
Without the ideal 396 W/m^2 upwelling BB radiation the 333 W/m^2 up/down/”back” GHG LWIR energy loop does not exist (TFK_bams09)
and carbon dioxide does no warming
and mankind does no climate changing.
Got science? Well, BRING IT!!