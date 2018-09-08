OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Motorists driving across the Bay Bridge should expect rolling closures lasting up to 30 minutes Saturday as Caltrans demolishes the last two piers that held up the bridge’s former eastern span.

Caltrans workers will implode the two remaining piers sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Caltrans said Friday. The piers are being demolished in preparation for construction of a new public access boardwalk.

The new 600-foot boardwalk will provide views of the San Francisco Bay, according to Caltrans. It is scheduled to be open to the public by this time next year.

