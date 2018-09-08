NAPA (CBS SF) — A rapidly growing 200-acre wildfire erupted near Middletown Saturday afternoon, triggering mandatory evacuation orders for residents along Snell Valley Road and in Berryessa Estates.

Calfire said the Snell Fire was burning on Butts Canyon Road and Snell Valley Road about 7 miles southeast of Middletown near the Napa-Lake County order.

The California Highway Patrol was allowing just outbound traffic on Snell Valley Road to aid residents fleeing the flames. Temperatures were in the upper 80s with gusty winds in the area.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at Pope Valley Farm Center located at 5800 Pope Valley Road.