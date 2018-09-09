MIDDLETOWN (CBS SF) — The Snell Fire in Napa County grew to 1,900 acres Sunday morning and remained only 10 percent contained, Cal Fire said.

The fire, which is burning in remote grassy oak woodlands that are difficult to access, is threatening 180 structures. It is centered near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County.

The fire was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

No structures have been damaged so far and no injuries have been reported.

Evacuations remain in effect on the west side of Berryessa Knoxville Road from Pope Creek Bridge to the Lake-Napa County line, Snell Valley Road and all roads to Snell Valley and Berryessa Estates.

The fire is an “extraordinary threat to life and property,” according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed