SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Monday that 32 individuals associated with two East Bay gangs, known as the BullyBoys and the CoCo Boys, have been arrested.

The two gangs — who are based in the Antioch, Pittsburg, and Bay Point areas — and the arrested individuals played part in operating a $1 million fraud scheme throughout California in which they hacked credit card terminals and merchant accounts of dozens of medical and dental businesses.

They used stolen terminals to process returns, whose values were then placed onto a debit card for the perpetrators to keep instead of going back to the businesses.

The initial investigation began in February 2016 after law enforcement discovered similarities and patterns between credit card terminal and business burglary schemes that tied the BullyBoys and the CoCo Boys to the crimes.

Becerra announced a 240-count indictment against the gang members which includes grand theft, burglary, hacking, computer access and fraud, and identity theft among other charges.

Following the three-year, multi-agency investigation of the fraud scheme, approximately 40 stolen credit card terminals were recovered. Dozens of receipts depicting fraudulent returns were located as well.

Agents seized other stolen items, including laptops and personal files detailing social security numbers and bank information.

In the official press briefing, Attorney General Becerra emphasized the importance of business owners taking the necessary precautions to avoid “becoming the target of fraud.”

“This investigation remarkably demonstrates the increasing level of sophistication by which criminal gangs operate in California. The Western States Information Network (WSIN) was honored to support the coalition of agencies that led this investigation,” said Executive Director of Western States Information, Kent A. Shaw.