MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the North Bay are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Samuel P. Taylor Park Monday night that has forced some evacuations, according to authorities.

As of shortly before 10:30 p.m., the fire had grown to 40 acres with zero percent containment, fire officials said.

Marin County Fire ordered the evacuations just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night for Mountain King Road, Portola Avenue and Alamo Way down to Barranca Road, officials said.

An evacuation center was being set up at Lagunitas School.

Sir Francis Drake Boulevard has been closed to traffic in both directions at Arroyo Road and no traffic is being allowed on Arroyo due to the fire.

CHP units in the area are assisting with evacuations.

The Marin County Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire at about 8:21 p.m.

The blaze, named the Irving Fire, had grown to about 5 acres by 9 p.m., fire officials said.

Because of the remoteness of the location, officials said there there were no evacuation orders or structures threatened by the fire.

Marin Fire said the smell of smoke could be strong in the areas of San Geronimo and Fairfax. Another tweet encouraged residents to monitor local news media and follow any instructions issued by either Marin County Fire or the Marin County Sheriff.

Residents can also get information from the Fire Public Information Hotline at 415-473-7191