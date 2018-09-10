  • KPIX 5On Air

Bus crash, Injuries, Marina District, Muni, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The driver of a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority bus that crashed into a building in the Marina District Monday morning has been taken to the hospital with injuries considered life threatening, according to San Francisco police.

The collision near the intersection of Lombard and Scott streets was reported around 6 a.m. and at least four people are hurt, fire officials said. At least one passenger was injured, but officials didn’t say if the other two victims were bus passengers, pedestrians or inside the building at the time of the collision.

Scene of a bus crash near Lombard and Scott streets in San Francisco's Marina District on September 10, 2018. (CBS)

A city inspector has been called to evaluate the structural damage to the building that was hit by the bus, according to fire officials.

No further information is immediately available.

