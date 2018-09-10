PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An 8-year-old girl was in critical condition Monday after she was discovered submerged in a community pool at Castlewood Country Club, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said the child was swimming in the pool on Saturday afternoon when a lifeguard noticed she was submerged and not moving.

The child was unresponsive so the lifeguard pulled her out of the water and begin lifesaving measures. Fire and paramedics arrived a short time later and were able to obtain a faint pulse.

The little girl was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Oakland where she remains in critical condition.

Authorities said it appears the incident was “a tragic accident.” Castlewood management was cooperating with the investigation.