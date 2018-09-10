Filed Under:Cancer, Cannabis, Marijuana, Olivia Newton-John, Tumor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

gettyimages 1017402404 At 70, Singer Olivia Newton John Using Cannabis To Treat Cancer

Olivia Newton-John attends the Academy Presents “Grease” (1978) 40th Anniversary at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 15, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program “Sunday Night” doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John says she’s “treating it naturally and doing really well.” The “Grease” star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California. She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s