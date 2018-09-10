  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Marshawn Lynch, National Anthem, Oakland, Oakland Raiders, Protest

OAKLAND (AP) — Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem ahead of the team’s season opener.

Lynch declined to stand for the anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Lynch also sat for the anthem all of last season but never gave a reason for his decision.

No other players on either team demonstrated during the anthem. Only a handful of players took some sort of action to protest police brutality and social injustice in America on opening weekend.

The league and the players’ union have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played, or remain in the locker room.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

