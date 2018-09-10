SANTA ROSA (KPIX 5) — A revamped emergency alert system that grew out of last year’s wine country wildfires was tested in Sonoma County Monday.

It is one of fire survivors’ biggest complaints: the lack of communication in the face of a firestorm.

“It’s absolutely necessary,” said Michael Williams, who lost his home in Tubbs fire almost a year ago. “Maybe we could have gotten some things out of our house if we had one and maybe there’s people’s lives that could have been saved if we had one.”

Several of Williams’ neighbors also lost their lives in the Tubbs Fire, and he says an emergency alert could have made a difference.

“There wasn’t one; a phone call, or anything. And for that matter, the cops didn’t even come into the neighborhood and say over their PA to evacuate.

The county now has updated its emergency notification system to use a combination of calls, texts and cellphone alerts.

Supervisor James Gore said Monday was the first trial run. “This is about establishing confidence, this is about testing a system, this is about getting out there and getting ahead of what’s next,” said Gore.

Some 280,000 people took part in Monday’s test in which they received a emergency test phone call. On, Wednesday, the county will issue wireless emergency alerts and send texts out to five different geo-locations in the county, which can all be activated independently depending on the need.

The alerts come with a link to a survey, so the county can identify where gaps are in the system.

But when it comes to being safe, Gore says it’s not just up to county.

“The test is one thing, but let’s be real,” said Gore. “If people aren’t prepared with a “go” bag, if they don’t know that red flag warnings truly are our equivalent of hurricane warnings for fire, if they don’t get ahead of it and take the personal responsibility needed, then we’re not going to get anywhere.”

Among the survey questions for the Wednesday text alert test is “Did you receive this on your cellphone and who is your carrier?” The reason is that carriers are not required by law to push these alerts through and the survey will help system administrators figure out which carriers are sending the texts.