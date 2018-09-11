SUISUN CITY (CBS SF) — A large brush fire was burning near homes in Solano County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was burning in the area of Grizzly Island, just south of Suisun City. Smoke from the fires was spreading over a nearby housing developments and nearby Travis Air Force Base.

ALSO READ: Outdoor Burn Ban Issued For San Mateo, Santa Cruz Counties

Fire personnel are responding to and addressing a large brush fire in the area of Grizzly Island. Please avoid the area if possible, so that all of the necessary resources can get where they are need. Thank you for your assistance. — Suisun City, Calif. (@SuisunCity) September 11, 2018

So far no evacuations have been announced, according to the Suisun City Police Department. There was also a report of an unrelated fire at Pennsylvania and Highway 12 in Suisun City, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

ALSO READ: Evacuations Ordered For Irving Fire In Marin County