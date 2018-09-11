SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly ramming a police car with his vehicle while trying to escape from officers who were investigating possible burglaries in the parking lot of Tanforan Mall in San Bruno, police said.

Donjuan Goode, a 27-year-old El Cerrito resident, was arrested on suspicion of felony evasion, felony assault, possession of an embezzled vehicle, and identity theft.

Goode was allegedly seen casing vehicles for possible burglaries with a female suspect in the parking lot of the mall around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

After locating the suspects’ vehicle, officers tried to stop it but Goode allegedly rammed the police car head-on, according to police. Neither police nor the suspects were injured in the collision.

The suspects then fled on foot through the parking lot but officers eventually caught them. After searching the suspects, the car, and their hotel room, officers found numerous stolen IDs and credit cards, police said.

Goode was booked into county jail while the female suspect, a 32-year-old woman from Oakland, was released pending further investigation.

Police are currently investigating the case and ask anyone with information to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Tips can be anonymous.

