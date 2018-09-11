CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Tuesday that a suspect attempted to stab Republican congressional candidate Randy Peters with a switchblade over the weekend at the Castro Valley Fall Festival.

On Sunday, September 9, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies working at the Castro Valley Fall Festival were alerted to a possible knife attack at one of the vendor booths.

Deputies arrived at the booth and made contact with the victim, Republican candidate Peters, who is running against current Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell for a local congressional seat.

The Castro Valley News first reported on the attack.

According to witnesses, 35-year-old Castro Valley resident Farzad Fazeli approached Peters at his booth in an aggressive manner and made disparaging, profanity-laced remarks about the Republican party and President Donald Trump.

During the incident, Fazeli allegedly pulled out a switchblade knife and attempted to stab Peters. The knife malfunctioned and the candidate became involved in a physical struggle with Fazeli.

The suspect then fled the scene, but was detained a short time later by deputies. He was found in possession of a switchblade knife.

Fazeli was arrested for felony assault, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and possession of a switchblade knife and booked into Santa Rita Jail.

No one was seriously injured during the incident. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney.

On Tuesday, Swalwell posted on Twitter about the attack, saying he was “glad to hear Mr. Peters is okay.” He also discouraged the use of violence in any disagreement, political or otherwise.