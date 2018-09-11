  • KPIX 5On Air

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A search was underway Tuesday for a missing 1-year-old boy who was last seen with his babysitter in Hayward, Oakland police said.

Investigators said little Hasani Chandler was in the care of a babysitter when he was last seen in the McDonald’s parking lot at about around noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

He is described as being African-American, weighing 22 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Hasani was wearing a gray onesie with green shoes.

Anyone with information about Hasani’s whereabouts is asked to call Oakland Police at 510-238-3641.

