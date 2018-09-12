PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — An 8-year-old girl has died from injuries suffered when she was discovered submerged in a community pool at Castlewood Country Club, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said the child was swimming in the pool on Saturday afternoon when a lifeguard noticed she was submerged and not moving.

The child was unresponsive so the lifeguard pulled her out of the water and begin lifesaving measures. Fire and paramedics arrived a short time later and were able to obtain a faint pulse.

The little girl was transported to a local hospital and later transferred to Children’s Hospital in Oakland where she lingered in critical condition. On Wednesday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that she had died.

It is with great sorrow we report this young girl has passed away. Our deepest condolences to her parents and family. We will continue to support them through this difficult time. https://t.co/3obtG5xjf2 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 12, 2018

Authorities said it appears the incident was “a tragic accident.” Castlewood management was cooperating with the investigation.