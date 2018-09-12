  • KPIX 5On Air

Filed Under:Hawaii, Hawaiian Airlines, Mineta San Jose International Airport, Oakland International Airport

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport to Hawaii has been forced to return to the Bay Area Wednesday over a mechanical issue.

According to FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor, Hawaiian Airlines Flight 43 to Honolulu has been diverted to Oakland after a warning light indicating a fuel leak came on. Gregor said the crew did not declare an emergency.

The plane circled off the coast and burned fuel ahead of landing in Oakland at 11:53 p.m. without incident, officials said. There are no reports of any injuries.

It is not immediately clear when the passengers would be allowed to complete their travel to Hawaii.

 

