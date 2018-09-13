  • KPIX 5On Air

SAN JOSE (AP) — The San Jose Sharks have acquired two-time Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Erik Karlsson from the Ottawa Senators.

The teams announced the trade Thursday.

San Jose is sending the Senators a first-round pick in 2019 or 2020, a second-round pick in 2019, forwards Chris Tierney, Josh Norris and Rudolfs Balcers, defenseman Dylan DeMelo and two conditional draft picks. The Sharks also get forward Francis Perron.

Erik Karlsson. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Ottawa gets a second-round pick in 2021 that becomes a first if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final and re-sign Karlsson or would receive a first-rounder in 2021 or 2022 if he plays for an Eastern Conference team this season.

Karlsson has one year left on his contract and has been the subject of rumors dating to the trade deadline. The Senators finally got a deal done on the eve of training camp.

In Karlsson, whose 518 points are by far the most of any defenseman since he entered the NHL in 2009, San Jose gets the difference-maker it was hoping for when it pursued free agent center John Tavares. Karlsson won the Norris as the league’s best defenseman in 2012 and 2015.

