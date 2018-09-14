SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — The Santa Rosa Junior College Police Department said Friday that an 18-year-old man who was “aggressively flirting” on campus this week was arrested for violating conditions of his release from jail before a pending trial for obstructing an officer last month.

A faculty member told campus police a young male was “aggressively flirting” with female students and making them uncomfortable Tuesday afternoon, police said. Police searched for the man around the classrooms and quad areas of Shuhaw Hall but did not find the male.

Campus police responded again Wednesday around 5:10 p.m. to a report of a young male harassing a female student in the Frank Doyle Library. The male walked behind the student and said unwanted and inappropriate things to her but left before police responded.

Police identified the suspect as Marcus Len Walton, 18, of Santa Rosa on Thursday based on a social media alias and his facial tattoos. Walton is not a student of SRJC, and police found him between the library and the Bertolini Student Center Thursday afternoon.

Based on his harassing behavior and disruption of the operation of the SRJC campus, Walton was arrested for violating his pre-trial release on the misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall on Aug. 26, police said.

Walton is not authorized to be on the SRJC campus for seven days, police said. He is being held under $15,000 bail in the Sonoma County Jail and is scheduled to appear Monday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court on the violation of pre-trial release allegation.

A settlement conference in court on the obstructing an officer charge is scheduled for Oct. 1.

