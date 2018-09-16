FREMONT (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested in a savage machete attack Sunday that left man hospitalized with slash wounds on his head and face, authorities said.

Fremont police said they received a 911 call at 11 a.m. Sunday from a woman who was screaming and saying a family member had been attacked by a man armed with a machete.

Police patrol officers and fire paramedics responded to the 3000 block of Rockett Drive and discovered a man suffering from multiple lacerations, consistent with a stabbing to the head and face.

The victim was conscious and transported by ambulance to a trauma center. While not life-threatening, authorities said the wounds were serious.

Officers with the assistance of several detectives immediately began conducting follow up to identify and locate the suspect. Through leads, the suspect was located in Union City where he was safely taken into custody without incident at approximately 4:00 p.m.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was booked into Alameda County Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800 x 3.